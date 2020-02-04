Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading