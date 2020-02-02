Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21, 551 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Columbia India Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating