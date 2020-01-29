Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.07.

COLM opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,249,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 90,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $36,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

