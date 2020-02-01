Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report sales of $951.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $947.80 million to $953.80 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $899.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

COLM stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.66. 29,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,111. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at $832,584,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $36,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

