Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $95.53. 335,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,443,966.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,565,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

