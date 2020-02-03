Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMCO stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $844.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

