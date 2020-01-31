Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim Sells 7,258 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.88 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

