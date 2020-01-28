Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. 123,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com