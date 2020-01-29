Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 11,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 27.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Commscope by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Commscope by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Commscope by 18.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

