Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is -11.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading