Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 13,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

