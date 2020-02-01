Community Health Systems to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

