Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Critical Comparison

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 7.61% 1.53% 0.90% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 19.58 $4.40 million $1.59 29.68 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 6.78 $37.28 million $1.43 16.28

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $43.01, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.