Community West Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

CWBC opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

