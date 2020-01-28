CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

