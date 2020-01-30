CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 977,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,504. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

