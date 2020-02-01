CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,919,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 464,833 shares.The stock last traded at $45.53 and had previously closed at $44.56.

The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

CommVault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

