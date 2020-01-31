Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.51 ($45.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of SGO traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €34.74 ($40.40). 1,553,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.29 and its 200 day moving average is €35.45. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

