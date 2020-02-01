Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 446,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 4,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

