Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.92

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 13163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

