Comparing Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & Veeva Systems (NASDAQ:VEEV)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -20.80% -61.04% -20.99% Veeva Systems 29.86% 17.56% 13.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Appian and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 4 2 0 2.14 Veeva Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $38.01, suggesting a potential downside of 25.52%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $177.12, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Appian.

Volatility & Risk

Appian has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Appian and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $226.74 million 15.12 -$49.45 million ($0.80) -63.80 Veeva Systems $862.21 million 25.27 $229.83 million $1.24 118.23

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Appian on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.