Comparing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -19.57% -8.12% -5.31% First Solar -0.14% -0.07% -0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.88 -$2.15 million $0.53 21.98 First Solar $2.24 billion 2.38 $144.33 million $1.36 37.29

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86 First Solar 1 3 8 0 2.58

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.01%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Summary

First Solar beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.