Comparing CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) & Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) and CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halma and CARREFOUR SA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $1.58 billion 6.70 $222.91 million $0.69 40.30 CARREFOUR SA/S $92.02 billion 0.14 -$661.36 million $0.28 12.00

Halma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CARREFOUR SA/S. CARREFOUR SA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and CARREFOUR SA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halma and CARREFOUR SA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50 CARREFOUR SA/S 2 2 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Halma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halma beats CARREFOUR SA/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control panels; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; wireless and wired fire detection devices; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection and water treatment systems; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; opto-electronic solutions; and camera systems and devices. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.