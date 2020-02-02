Comparing Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Avanos Medical (NASDAQ:AVNS)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Establishment Labs and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 2 3 1 0 1.83

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -52.76% -75.10% -38.19% Avanos Medical -6.20% 3.92% 2.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $61.21 million 9.18 -$21.10 million ($1.12) -24.36 Avanos Medical $652.30 million 2.02 $57.50 million $0.82 33.59

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Establishment Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. The company also offers Game Read, a product for pain management and rehabilitation of patients recovering from orthopedic surgery or sports-related injuries; GRPro 2.1, a cold and compression therapy system; Med4Elite, a multi-modality therapy unit; ATX Wraps; and various product accessories. In addition, it sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and GAME READY brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.