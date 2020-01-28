Comparing KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) & Victory Capital (NYSE:VCTR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KKR & Co Inc and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co Inc 1 3 6 0 2.50 Victory Capital 0 3 7 0 2.70

KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus price target of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given KKR & Co Inc’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KKR & Co Inc is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Dividends

KKR & Co Inc pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KKR & Co Inc pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

KKR & Co Inc has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co Inc and Victory Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co Inc $2.40 billion 6.96 $1.13 billion $1.93 15.70 Victory Capital $413.41 million 3.48 $63.70 million $1.46 14.57

KKR & Co Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co Inc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co Inc and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co Inc N/A 5.29% 2.56% Victory Capital 14.05% 28.63% 12.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of KKR & Co Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co Inc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. It also seeks to make impact investments focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.