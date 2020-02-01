Comparing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Her Imports (NYSE:HHER)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -4.06% -1.61% -0.56% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $673.62 million 25.61 -$26.20 million ($0.04) -5,139.50 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -9.05, meaning that its stock price is 1,005% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 16 1 2.90 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $175.47, suggesting a potential downside of 14.64%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

RingCentral beats Her Imports on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.