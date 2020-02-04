Comparing Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF)

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$111.35 million ($4.43) -2.99 Innate Pharma $110.96 million 3.75 $3.60 million $0.06 120.50

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences. Urovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innate Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Urovant Sciences and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.93%. Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.14%. Given Urovant Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urovant Sciences is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Urovant Sciences has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences N/A -176.55% -118.32% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Urovant Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.