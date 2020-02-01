Comparing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Golden Bull (NYSE:DNJR)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 26.99% 23.27% 14.47% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Golden Bull’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.38 $128.44 million $0.85 1.48 Golden Bull $7.89 million 0.78 -$3.43 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X Financial beats Golden Bull on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.