Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,884 ($24.78) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,902.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,982.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?