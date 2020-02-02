Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPSI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

