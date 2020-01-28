Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

