Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $4.60 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $4.60 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

