Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRK. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

