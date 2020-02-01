Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price was down 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $30.03, approximately 1,130,821 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 197,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $732.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

