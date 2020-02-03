Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 143,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,691. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $264.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

