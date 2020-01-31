Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 199,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

