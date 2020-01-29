Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 651,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,523,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,531,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,223,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

