Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,274,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 254,127 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNCE. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

