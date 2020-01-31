Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Trading Up 0.8%

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $10.98, approximately 103,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 177,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a market cap of $259.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

