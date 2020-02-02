Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Receives $9.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

CNDT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 1,617,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $985.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Conduent by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conduent by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Conduent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

