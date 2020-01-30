Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) Trading 10% Higher

Confederation Minerals Ltd (CVE:CFM)’s share price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 28,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 27,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Confederation Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

