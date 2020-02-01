Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff purchased 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 155,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $698,526.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI