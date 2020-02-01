Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & White Mountains Insurance Group (NASDAQ:WTM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Conifer has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.91 million 0.37 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -8.68 White Mountains Insurance Group $369.10 million 9.51 -$141.20 million N/A N/A

Conifer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.16%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -10.07% -35.86% -6.67% White Mountains Insurance Group 29.84% -1.24% -1.00%

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Conifer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.