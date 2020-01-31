CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.010492626-1.01240282 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CONMED also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

CNMD traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 833,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,798. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

