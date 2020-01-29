Consol Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,237 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Several research firms have commented on CEIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CEIX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 28,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,064. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

