Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

