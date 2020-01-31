Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.05

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and traded as high as $63.65. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 483,420 shares trading hands.

The stock has a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

