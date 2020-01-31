Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66, 1,269 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

About Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

