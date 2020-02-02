Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 267,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

