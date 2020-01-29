Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CON. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €131.27 ($152.64).

CON opened at €103.48 ($120.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.75.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

